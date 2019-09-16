Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Struggles continue Sunday

Vinatieri made just one of three extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over Tennessee. His future with the team is uncertain as he cryptically said he planned to talk to the media Monday, the Kokomo Tribune reports.. And Colts owner Jim Irsay said "It's a concern, but we'll talk," about Vinatieri's recent struggles.

Vinatieri has missed eight kicks in his last five games with seven of them coming from 46 yards or closer. He missed field goals from 44 and 29 yards in a Week 1 loss. However, head coach Frank Reich said he didn't have concerns about his kicker after Sunday's game. If the 46-year old doesn't surprisingly retire Monday, he may not get many more poor games before the Colts decide to make a change at placekicker.