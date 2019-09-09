Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Struggles in Sunday's loss
Vinatieri missed two field-goal attempts and an extra-point attempt in Sunday's loss to the Chargers. Despite missing practice in August due to a knee injury, head coach Frank Reich said the misses were not due to an injury, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports. "He's the one guy I'm not worried about. He didn't have a good day....That's the least of my worries right now," said Reich.
Vinatieri missed field goals from 44 and 29 yards. Despite Reich's confidence, there's some reason to be concerned since Vinatieri is 46 years old and he also uncharacteristically missed two short kicks -- a 23-yard field goal and an extra-point attempt -- in Indy's playoff loss last season.
