Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Suits up Thursday
Vinatieri (right groin) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Patriots.
Through four games, Vinatieri is averaging a respectable eight points, but his Week 5 prospects could be hampered by the fact the Colts are missing several key skill players.
