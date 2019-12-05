Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Undergoes MRI

Vinatieri underwent an MRI on his knee after practice Wednesday and may not be available for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Colts claimed Chase McLaughlin off waivers as Vinatieri was limited at Wednesday's practice, indicating the veteran's availability was likely in doubt. The 46-year-old is enduring the worst season of his storied career, making only 68 percent of field goals while also missing six extra-point attempts. McLaughlin filled in for both the Chargers and 49ers this season, making 13 of 17 field goals and all 15 extra points. Vinatieri is expected to have his status updated Thursday morning.