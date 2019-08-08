Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Won't kick Thursday

Vinatieri isn't suiting up for Thursday's preseason game against the Bills.

The 46-year-old has a pretty solidified roster spot already locked up, so there's really no reason for him to kick during the first preseason game. With Vinatieri not dressing for the game, Cole Hedlund is expected to handle the kicking duties.

