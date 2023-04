The Colts selected Adebawore in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 110th overall.

Adebawore came into this week considered a likely Day 2 pick, so Indianapolis landing him early Day 3 is a solid value. The Northwestern edge lacks ideal height at 6-foot-1, but he is dense (282 pounds) and tough to move off his spot. He ran an impressive 4.49 in the 40-yard dash at the combine and logged five sacks in 2022. He projects to play defensive end in Indianapolis' front.