Adebawore agreed Tuesday with the Colts on a two-year, $35 million contract extension, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

Per Pelissero, the deal includes a $13 million signing bonus and $22.5 million in new money through next season. A 2023 fourth-round draft pick, Adebawore had been in the final year of his rookie deal and was considered a potential trade chip leading up to the Nov. 10 deadline, but the Colts have instead elected to keep him around on a longer-term basis. Through the Colts' first eight games of the season, 25-year-old defensive tackle has matched the career-best total of four sacks he posted over a 17-game slate in 2025. Adebawore has also added 19 tackles and two pass breakups.