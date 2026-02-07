Adebawore recorded 36 tackles (14 solo) including 4.0 sacks and a fumble recovery in 17 games with Indianapolis in 2025.

Adebawore played only minor roles on the Colts' defensive line in 2023 and 2024, but he became a starter in his third year when three-time Pro Bowler DeForest Buckner (neck) missed seven of Indianapolis' last eight games. He proved himself capable as an interior pass rusher with the elevated snap count, and he may have earned himself some more opportunities alongside Buckner and veteran Grover Stewart in 2026.