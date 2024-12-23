Mitchell recorded a 36-yard reception on his only target in the Colts' 38-30 win over the Titans on Sunday.

The speedy rookie finished second in receiving yards despite the modest total as he filled the perimeter role normally belonging to the sidelined Alec Pierce (concussion). Mitchell's 36-yard reception in the latter portion of the second quarter helped set up a Matt Gay field goal and gave Mitchell, who hadn't recorded a reception in the previous two games, his fourth catch of 20-plus yards on the campaign. If Pierce is unable to clear concussion protocol in time for a Week 17 road matchup against the Giants, Mitchell will remain a boom-or-bust option against a secondary that's given up some big plays this season.