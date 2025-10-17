Mitchell, who was inactive for the Colts' Week 6 win over the Cardinals, will play Sunday against the Chargers, while Indianapolis will be without Josh Downs (concussion) and Ashton Dulin (chest), James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Mitchell's Week 4 performance against the Rams encapsulated both his upside and drawbacks, as he recorded 96 receiving yards but made multiple mental mistakes, including releasing the football just before crossing the goal line to turn a would-be touchdown into a touchback. He subsequently played just six snaps in Week 5 and was inactive in Week 6. Injuries have paved the way for the 2024 second-round draft pick to reclaim a role in three-receiver sets alongside Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce, but Mitchell will face a Chargers defense that has allowed only two touchdowns to wide receivers.