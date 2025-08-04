Mitchell stood out in the past week after continuing to struggle with drops in the first week of training camp, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Mitchell had the lowest catch rate among wide receivers with at least 45 targets in his rookie season at 41.8 percent (23 catches on 55 targets). The 2024 second-round pick dropped at least four passes in the first week of training camp but turned things around by catching at least three deep passes in the Colts' last four practices. Mitchell's listed as a reserve behind starters Michael Pittman (groin), Josh Downs and Alec Pierce on the Colts' unofficial depth chart ahead of Thursday's preseason opener against the Ravens.