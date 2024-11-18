Mitchell had one reception for 33 yards on two targets and also had one carry for two yards in Sunday's win at the Jets.

He had six targets last week with Michael Pittman out with a back injury, but saw a reduced role against the Jets. Mitchell played on just 12 of the offense's 70 snaps but has a rapport with Anthony Richardson on deep passes. He may not get many targets as the No. 3 or No. 4 receiver as long as the other receivers are healthy, but he's trending in the right direction.