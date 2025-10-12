Colts' Adonai Mitchell: Inactive Sunday
Mitchell is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Amanda Foster of the Colts' official site reports.
With Alec Pierce back from a concussion, Mitchell is the odd man out in the Colts' Week 6 wideout corps. Also in uniform at the position Sunday are Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin and Anthony Gould.
