Mitchell is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Amanda Foster of the Colts' official site reports.

With Alec Pierce back from a concussion, Mitchell is the odd man out in the Colts' Week 6 wideout corps. Also in uniform at the position Sunday are Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin and Anthony Gould.

