Mitchell had one reception for two yards on one target in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh.

Mitchell played four snaps on offense. He's still behind Ashton Dulin on the depth chart, who played seven snaps on offense. While it's encouraging he's getting any targets considering his demotion on the depth chart after a much-publicized mental error in Week 4 when he erased a would-be 76-yard receiving touchdown by dropping the ball prior to crossing the goal line, he's not likely to get much more playing time without injuries in the receiving corps.