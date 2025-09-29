Mitchell recorded three receptions on four targets for 96 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Rams.

Mitchell saw increased opportunity with Alec Pierce (concussion) sidelined, and he had some positive moments in the contest. He should have had a momentum-changing 76-yard touchdown reception early in the third quarter, but he held the ball out before crossing the goal line and fumbled through the back of the end zone for a touchback. Mitchell was later called for a holding penalty that nullified a 53-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Taylor. Mitchell has considerable pedigree and has the athleticism to make splash plays in the NFL, but Sunday's performance was a missed opportunity for him to establish an increased role in the Colts' offense.