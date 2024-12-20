With Alec Pierce (concussion) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Mitchell is expected to see an expanded offensive role, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Sunday will mark Pierce's first absence of the season, though he did miss nearly half of last week's loss to the Broncos after being concussed. With Pierce sidelined last week, Josh Downs and Mitchell were the biggest beneficiaries behind Michael Pittman in terms of playing time. It should be much of the same versus Tennessee, with Ashton Dulin mixing in for his blocking prowess. Mitchell and Anthony Richardson have yet to find the same page -- or chapter -- this season, as Mitchell has failed to catch a single pass on six targets over the last two weeks despite increased reps. It's difficult to trust Mitchell for Week 16 fantasy lineups.