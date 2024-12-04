Mitchell did not have a reception on two targets in Sunday's win at New England. He had his third drop of the season.

It was a disappointing performance from Mitchell who moved into a larger role with Josh Downs out with a shoulder injury. Mitchell started opposite Michael Pittman in a two-receiver set to begin the game and played on 35 of the offense's 62 snaps and went out on 16 routes. Mitchell could get a chance to bounce back after Indy's bye in Week 14 as it's not immediately clear if Downs will be ready to return.