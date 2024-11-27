Mitchell caught one of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Lions.

Mitchell continued to operate as the Colts' No. 4 wide receiver, playing just 12 of 55 offensive snaps in the contest. The rookie wideout is simply not seeing enough volume in to sustain fantasy relevance on a consistent basis. Mitchell has recorded just 20 receptions for 254 yards through his first 12 games and has failed to find the end zone so far this season. The 22-year-old Texas product will be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 13 matchup against the Patriots.