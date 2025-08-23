Mitchell brought in his only target for four yards in the Colts' 41-14 preseason win over the Bengals on Saturday afternoon.

Mitchell was in on the opening possession, when he recorded his four-yard grab from the afternoon's starter, Riley Leonard. The second-year wideout saw limited playing time this preseason on his way to a 4-49 line on eight targets across the trio of exhibitions, and he projects to open the season as the likely No. 4 receiver.