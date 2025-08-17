Mitchell had one reception for eight yards on his lone target in Saturday's preseason loss to Green Bay. He also had a key off-sides penalty which negated a 38-yard pass play to Anthony Gould.

Mitchell has been a star of training camp by dominating opposing corners in scrimmages, according to James Boyd of The Athletic, but his path to success during games isn't clear. Mitchell sits fourth on the depth chart at receiver and the Colts may struggle to have competent quarteback play. Mitchell also needs to avoid mistakes like the one he made Saturday and last season. Still, he could surprise if given an extended opportunity this season.