Mithcell caught his lone target for 22 yards in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Vikings.

Mitchell played just five of the Colts' 54 offensive snaps, the fewest of any Indianapolis wide receiver and his lowest snap share of the season. The rookie wideout isn't seeing enough playing time or opportunities to be relevant for fantasy purposes. Barring injuries to members of the Colts' receiving corps, Mitchell cannot be trusted to produce for fantasy heading into a Week 10 matchup against the Bills.