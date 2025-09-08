default-cbs-image
Mitchell had two receptions for 21 yards on two targets in Sunday's win over Miami.

Mitchell played on just 15 of the offense's 73 snaps as he was the clear No. 4 receiver. Mitchell was the star of training camp by dominating opposing corners in scrimmages, but that may not translate into significant playing time unless there are injuries elsewhere in the receiving corps.

