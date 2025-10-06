Mitchell did not have a reception on his lone target and played just six snaps on offense in the fourth quarter in Sunday's blowout 40-6 win over Las Vegas. Mitchell moved to the second-team unit after making several mistakes in the prior week's loss to the Rams, the Indianapolis Star reports.

With Alec Pierce (concussion) missing his second straight game, it was Ashton Dulin who moved into the starting three-receiver set and played on 47 of the offense's 66 snaps resulting in two receptions for 55 yards. Mitchell was demoted due to dropping the football prior to passing the goal line to wipe out a would-be 76-yard touchdown and then committing a holding penalty to negate a 53-yard rushing touchdown in Week 4. It's not clear if Mitchell's fall down the depth chart will last just one week or be a longer-term move.