Mitchell brought in all six targets for 71 yards in the Colts' 30-20 loss to the Bills on Sunday. He also committed a fumble but it was recovered by Indianapolis.

The rookie set new career highs in receptions and receiving yards while also setting the pace in catches on the day for the Colts. Mitchell's target total was also the second highest of his young career, with the fact Michael Pittman (back) was inactive undoubtedly helping the second-round pick's cause. Mitchell should continue to see a progressively larger role through the second half of the season, although his outlook is arguably brighter with the more accurate Joe Flacco under center as opposed to the more erratic Anthony Richardson.