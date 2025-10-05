Mitchell is expected to serve in a limited role on offense for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Mitchell was given an opportunity at a larger role in Week 4 against the Rams due to the absence of Alec Pierce (concussion). Mitchell logged a stat line of three catches (on four targets) for 96 yards, but he should have had a 76-yard receiving touchdown to his name before fumbling the ball right before reaching the end zone. He followed that up with a holding penalty in the fourth quarter that negated a Jonathan Taylor 53-yard rushing touchdown. Pierce has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against Las Vegas, but Fowler relays that veteran Ashton Dulin -- not Mitchell -- will likely see more snaps as the Colts' third receiver alongside Michael Pittman and Josh Downs.