Mitchell caught two of six targets for 37 yards in Thursday's preseason game at Baltimore.

The Colts used QBs Anthony Richardson (finger) and Daniel Jones but rested most of their other projected starters, including WRs Michael Pittman, Josh Downs and Alec Pierce. That left Mitchell, Ashton Dulin and Anthony Gould with heavy workloads throughout the first half, drawing at least four targets apiece. For Mitchell, it was much the same as what we saw last season, with his ability to get open and draw targets not translating to production -- both because of shaky QB play and his own struggles finishing catches. Reports out of Indy training camp have been positive, however, suggesting the 2024 second-round pick looks stronger and more consistent than he did last year.