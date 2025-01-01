Mitchell caught two of four targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 45-33 loss to the Giants.

Mitchell reeled in two passes Sunday, marking the first time the wideout recorded multiple passes in a contest since Week 10. The rookie wideout has had a mostly disappointing first season, recording 23 receptions on 54 targets for 312 yards while failing to find the end zone through 16 games. The 22-year-old will look to finish the year strong against the Jaguars in the Week 18 season finale.