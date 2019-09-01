Thomas (undisclosed) went unclaimed on waivers and was placed on Indianapolis' injured reserve Sunday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Thomas' injury is unclear in nature, but it's seemingly serious enough to earn him a spot on injured reserve. The 24-year-old appeared in two games for the Colts last season, logging one tackle over 15 snaps on defense and 21 snaps on special teams.