Davis-Gaither (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Abby Halpin of the Colts' official site reports.

Davis-Gaither is set to miss a second consecutive game due to a knee injury that he likely picked up during the Colts' Week 8 loss to the Jaguars. His next chance to play is Thursday against the Texans, although Davis-Gaither was unable to practice in any capacity during Week 10 prep. Jaylon Carlies (neck) is ruled out for Sunday's contest, so Austin Ajiake figures to be the top candidate to start alongside Bryce Boettcher and CJ Allen at linebacker, with Tahj Chambers providing depth at the position.