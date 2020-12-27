Muhammad (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Muhammad's practice participation was volatile throughout the week, as he jumped from taking limited reps Wednesday to being listed as a DNP on Thursday before logging a full session Friday. The 25-year-old defensive end remains without a missed game on the 2020 campaign, and he carries two sacks into a matchup against Pittsburgh.
