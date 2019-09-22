Muhammad (undisclosed) returned to Sunday's game against the Falcons, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Muhammad was dealing with a stinger late in the second quarter, but as evidenced by this news, shook off the injury following the halftime break. Now that he's back, expect the Miami product to resume his role as a starting defensive end.

