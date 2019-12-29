Play

Muhammad (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

With Muhammad active for the 16th time this year, the third-year defensive end will play in every game for the first time in his career. Despite not being a starter, Muhammad stays involved on defense, as he's averaged 30.4 defensive snaps per contest. The 24-year-old has recorded 26 tackles and three sacks this season.

More News

