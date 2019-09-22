Muhammad suffered a stinger and is questionable to return Sunday's game against the Falcons, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

It's unclear how the 2017 sixth-round pick suffered the injury, but it's serious enough to miss time. He was making his second consecutive start for the injured Jabaal Sheard, so Ben Bangou is the leading candidate to get a boost in snaps at defensive end.

