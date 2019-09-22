Muhammad is expected to continue to get the start at defensive end with Jabaal Sheard (knee) sidelined, Mike Wells of ESPN reports.

Muhammad has been solid thus far this season filling in for the injured Sheard, making six solo tackles, one sack and a forced fumble. The 24-year-old will get a solid matchup against a Falcons' offensive line that is banged up, looking to pick up his second career sack.