Muhammad posted 28 tackles and three sacks over 16 games in 2019.

Muhammad registered exactly 28 stops for a second straight season. The third-year defensive end averaged 30.5 defensive snaps per game, but his role for 2020 is to be determined. It likely relies on whether Jabaal Sheard re-ups with the Colts, but the team may bring in additional competition via free agency or the draft as well.

