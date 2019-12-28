Play

Muhammad (groin) is questionable for Sunday's regular season finale against the Jaguars, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Muhammad was a full participant at Friday's practice session, which is a good sign for his Sunday availability. Magus Hunt and Tyquan Lewis could see some additional work rushing the passer behind starters Jabaal Sheard and Justin Houston if Muhammad sits out.

