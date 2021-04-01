Muhammad signed a one-year, $3.4 million contract with the Colts on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Muhammad averaged 36 defensive snaps per game last season, accruing 23 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble across 16 appearances. However, he never made a start. Justin Houston has yet to re-sign with the Colts and is currently an unrestricted free agent, so Muhammad has a good chance to claim a starting defensive end job in 2021.
