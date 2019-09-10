Muhammad had two total tackles, a sack and a QB hit in Sunday's loss at the Chargers. Muhammad started at defensive right end with Jabaal Sheard injured and played on 39 of the defense's 63 snaps.

It was the first sack of his career. It looks like he'll be a steady part of the defensive line rotation even when Sheard returns after a 2018 season that saw Muhammad released and re-signed by the Colts in midseason.