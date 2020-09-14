Muhammad did not have a tackle, but had a QB hurry in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.
Muhammad played on 23 of the defense's 50 snaps. He had an impressive training camp and was thought to be a contender for a starting role at defensive end with Kemoko Turay still out with an ankle injury, but he had a smaller reserve role Sunday.
