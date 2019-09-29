Colts' Al-Quadin Muhammad: Shakes off injury
Muhammad (neck) Is officially active for Sunday's game against the Colts, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.
Muhammad went from no practice throughout the week, to full practice Saturday, evidencing that he's made a full recovery from the neck injury he suffered last week against Atlanta. Now that he's suiting up in Week 4's action, he'll resume his usual depth role on the Colts' defensive line.
