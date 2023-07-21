Muhammad and the Colts agreed on a one-year contract Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Muhammad will return to Indianapolis after spending one season with the Bears following a four-year stint with the Colts. The defensive end appeared in 16 games with Chicago in 2022, recording 29 tackles, including a sack, while also forcing a fumble. The 28-year-old will likely compete for a reserve role behind Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo on the Colts' defensive line this year.