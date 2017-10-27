Colts' Al Woods: Avoids injury designation
Woods was dealing with a knee injury but won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Woods was a late addition to the injury report this week, but was able to return as a full practice participant Friday. The 30-year-old has started at nose tackle for the Colts this season, but has limited fantasy appeal with 18 tackles (10 solo) and one sack this season while playing a reduced snap count.
More News
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 RB rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...
-
Week 8 TE rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...