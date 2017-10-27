Woods was dealing with a knee injury but won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Woods was a late addition to the injury report this week, but was able to return as a full practice participant Friday. The 30-year-old has started at nose tackle for the Colts this season, but has limited fantasy appeal with 18 tackles (10 solo) and one sack this season while playing a reduced snap count.

