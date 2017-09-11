Colts' Al Woods: Gets start at nose tackle
Woods started at nose tackle and had two tackles and a tackle for a loss in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Despite an overall poor day from the Indy defense in a 46-9 loss. Woods fared well against the run as the Colts limited Todd Gurley to just 2.1 yards per carry. Woods won't produce many fantasy stats in his run-stuffing role, however.
