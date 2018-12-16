Colts' Al Woods: Injures foot Sunday
Woods was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Cowboys after suffering a foot injury, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Woods sustained the injury in the second half and was originally questionable to return before being ruled out. Grover Stewart was the remaining option at defensive tackle with Hassan Ridgeway a healthy inactive Sunday.
