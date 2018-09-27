Colts' Al Woods: Not practicing Thursday
Woods (quadriceps) did not practice Thursday.
Woods is a surprising addition to the Colts' injury report, since he appeared fully healthy to begin the Week. The severity of the rotational tackle's injury remains undisclosed, but expect an update on Woods' health if he's unable to return to practice as Week 4 continues.
