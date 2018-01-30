Play

Woods had 44 tackles (20 solo) and one sack in 16 games with the Colts in 2017.

The 44 tackles set a new career high for Woods, who had never broken 30 tackles in a season before 2017. The 30-year-old nose tackle typically serves as a run-stopper and is unlikely to maintain a similar level of production with the Colts in 2018.

