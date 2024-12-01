Pierce (foot) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Following back-to-back 'DNP' listings, Pierce was deemed a full participant in his return to practice Friday before approaching Sunday's contest listed as questionable. With his availability versus New England confirmed, barring any setbacks, Pierce should play a key role in the Colts' passing offense alongside Michael Pittman and Adonai Mitchell, with fellow wideouts Josh Downs (shoulder) and Ashton Dulin (ankle) both inactive. Though he's been a hit-or-miss fantasy option of late, the absence of Downs could provide Pierce (who overall has compiled a 27/629/4 receiving line on 48 targets through 12 games) with added Week 13 opportunities.