Colts head coach Shane Steichen reiterated Monday that Pierce didn't undergo surgery on his left heel and is continuing to rehab the injury, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network had previously relayed last week that Pierce would avoid another procedure after aggravating his surgically repaired heel in a Sept. 20 loss to the Chiefs, but that report was called into question after the wideout was spotted Sunday moving around the Colts locker room with the aid of a scooter while he had a cast on his left foot. Apparently, Pierce is using the cast for extra protection and using the scooter to keep weight off the injured foot, which he hopes will accelerate the healing process. Pierce is without a timeline to return to game action, but he'll have to miss at least three more contests after landing on injured reserve over the weekend.