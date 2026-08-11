Colts' Alec Pierce: Avoids second PRP injection for ankle

Pierce didn't require a second platelet-rich plasma injection for his surgically repaired left ankle, contrary to what was previously reported, according to Nathan Brown of The Indianapolis Star.

A league source previously relayed that Monday that Pierce required the second PRP shot, but the source later recanted and said it had misspoken. Moreover, another source confirmed to Brown that Pierce hasn't required any follow-up procedures since undergoing surgery in late March. In any case, Pierce has still been sidelined for the entirety of the Colts' offseason program and training camp, and head coach Shane Steichen hasn't provided a firm target date for when the wideout might be able to come off the PUP list and get back on the practice field. Pierce had already been one of the NFL's top vertical threats the past two seasons while averaging 20-plus yards per reception in both years, and after re-signing on a lavish four-year, $114 million deal in the spring, the Colts are likely counting on him taking on greater target volume in 2026 if he isn't slowed by the ankle.