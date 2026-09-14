Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that Pierce is "good right now" after banging up his wrist in Sunday's 41-23 loss to the Ravens, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

After undergoing offseason ankle surgery and missing most of training camp, Pierce was expected to have his snaps limited to some degree in Week 1. He ended up finishing with four receptions for 61 yards on six targets while taking the field for 32 of the Colts' 54 snaps, but it's unclear what affect the wrist issue may have had on his workload. With X-rays on Pierce's left hand having already returned negative, Pierce is expected to be ready to play in the Colts' Week 2 contest in Kansas City, though he may not necessarily be a full participant in all of the team's practices leading up to gameday.